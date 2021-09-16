Bro. David Shelby Smith, age 53, departed his earthly home and entered eternal life on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House following a brief illness. He was born March 27, 1968 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Harold Carter Smith and Mary Ann Corkran Smith. He was a graduate of Saltillo High School. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Mississippi State University and his Master's Degree in Biblical Exposition from Pensacola Theological Seminary. On January 3, 2021 he began serving as Senior Pastor at New Hope Baptist Church in Tupelo. He was a shepherd to his congregation as a whole and had a special gift for ministering to the youth, as well. Prior to his service at New Hope Baptist Church, Bro. David had served as youth pastor for 17 years at Old Union Baptist Church, and almost 5 years at First Baptist Church of Nettleton. He also worked at Lifeway Christian Book Store for 15 years before they closed. On August 17, 2013, Bro. David married Gina Ann Kelley, who has supported and served beside him in his ministry. He was a wonderful husband and loving father. He was also a devoted son, lovingly caring for his mother until her death last year. He also had a close relationship with his siblings and extended family. Bro. David had a close relationship with his mother-in-law and late father-in-law. He had a servant's heart, always thinking of others before himself. Bro. David is survived by his loving wife, Gina Ann Kelley Smith and their five-year-old daughter, Annabel Ruth Smith of Shannon; his brother, Harold C. Smith, Jr. (Michele) of New Boston, TX; 3 sisters, Linda Smith Davis of Knoxville, TN; Nancy Smith (Dennis) of Melbourne, FL; and Rachel Smith Frazure (Don) of Fairview Heights, IL; nieces and nephews, Carter Smith, Sean Peterson, Eric Peterson, Nathan Smith, Andrew Smith, Joseph Smith, Juliana Frazure, and Shelby Frazure. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jim Smith, and brother-in-law, Allan Davis. A service celebrating Bro. David's life and his home-going will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Dr. Ken Anderson and Bro. Dennis Smith officiating. Spiritual Reflections will be presented by Bro. Brandon Harris, Bro. Mark Taylor, Bro. Jared Roberts, and Bro. Matthew Ellis. A graveside service will follow at Shannon Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to service time. Pallbearers will be Andrew Smith, Carter Smith, Eric Peterson, Joseph Smith, Nathan Smith, and Sean Peterson. Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Crowder and Jeff Johnson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Bro. David to New Hope Baptist Church, 542 CR 1009, Tupelo, MS 38804. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday and anytime thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
