Bro. Roger Wayne Smith peacefully walked into the gates of heaven Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice house. The family would like to thank his amazing caregivers from the staff of Baptist Memorial Hospital - Oxford, Misty, Dena, Tonya, Candy, Tyler, Dr. Lawrence and Dr. Sneed; Gastroenterology Associates of North Mississippi, Dr. Johnson and Stephanie; and all the staff at Sanctuary Hospice. A lifelong resident of Lee County, Roger was born December 4, 1941 to the late Mr. and Mrs. JC Smith. Roger graduated from Saltillo High School and Blue Mountain College. He married the love of his life, Eleanor Holcomb Smith in 1960. He surrendered his life to the ministry in 1961 and served the Lord in multiple churches throughout North MS. His last home church was Bissell Baptist Church from 2005 to 2017. During this time Roger continued to serve others not only in the church but with his brother, Jimmy Smith at Smith's Catering and Grocery. He had a positive impact to all who knew him. His contagious laugh and smile was loved by all. Roger never met a stranger and wanted to ensure that all he came in contact with knew Jesus. He had a gift of making everyone feel special and most of all loved. Roger had many hobbies but first and foremost he loved his family. His wife and daughter, Atonya along with her family was his joy. The Smith family spent many days watching Mississippi State football, raising pheasants and chickens and tooling around in his yard and garden. Roger is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elenor, his daughter Atonya Smith, and her husband Mike, three grandchildren, Kiersten Pate Carothers and her husband Chris, Josh and David (Gui). His sister Jeanne Smith White, his brother Jimmy Smith along with a multitude of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also had two special friends, Colita and Sonny Corder. Roger is preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Smith, brother-in-law Stanley White, sister-in-law Lynn Smith and son-in-law Dennis Pate. Visitation will be Saturday, August 20, 2022 at First Baptist Church, Tupelo Mississippi from 11:00 until 1:30. The funeral will follow at 2 PM at the church. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger's Sunday school class at First Baptist Church where he was a member for many years. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the First Baptist Church Harvests Building Fund 300 N Church St, Tupelo, MS 38804, Tupelo MS.
