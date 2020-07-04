Bubba Smith

Larry Neal "Bubba" Smith, Jr., 52, passed away suddenly at his mother's home in Houston on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born on July 11, 1967 in Houston to Larry Neal Smith, Sr. and Ruth Hicks Smith. He was welder for 29 years at B & W in West Point, and before becoming disabled he worked with the city of Houston several years. Bubba loved fishing and spending time with his friends. He lived life to the fullest! He leaves behind his mother, Ruth Smith of Houston; his sisters, Kathy Smith (Kim Trippett) of Memphis and Connie Sappington of Houston, his niece Macie Tait(Rusty) of Houston; his uncle, Johnny Hicks of Woodland. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Smith, Sr.; his brother-in-law, Mike Sappington; his grandparents, Walter Stewart Hicks, Doris Hicks, James Smith and Maynette Smith. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 5 2020 at 3:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel with Brother Sammy McMillian officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, July 5 from 1:00 until 3:00.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.