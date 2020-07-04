Larry Neal "Bubba" Smith, Jr., 52, passed away suddenly at his mother's home in Houston on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born on July 11, 1967 in Houston to Larry Neal Smith, Sr. and Ruth Hicks Smith. He was welder for 29 years at B & W in West Point, and before becoming disabled he worked with the city of Houston several years. Bubba loved fishing and spending time with his friends. He lived life to the fullest! He leaves behind his mother, Ruth Smith of Houston; his sisters, Kathy Smith (Kim Trippett) of Memphis and Connie Sappington of Houston, his niece Macie Tait(Rusty) of Houston; his uncle, Johnny Hicks of Woodland. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Smith, Sr.; his brother-in-law, Mike Sappington; his grandparents, Walter Stewart Hicks, Doris Hicks, James Smith and Maynette Smith. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 5 2020 at 3:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel with Brother Sammy McMillian officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, July 5 from 1:00 until 3:00.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
89°
Partly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Tonight
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 4, 2020 @ 6:08 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.