Elsie Laverne Smith Butler, 94, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born February 6, 1928, to Jasper and Ozie Whitaker Palmer. She was a seamstress for many years, having worked at Rex Brown's and retiring from Mantachie Manufacturing. She also worked for Purnell's Pride for ten years. She was a member of the Shiloh Community Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, gardening, and mowing her yard, which she did until age 92. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 3, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Jerry Grammer officiating. Burial will be in the Center Star Cemetery. Survivors include two daughters, Joyce Cooper of Mooreville and Patty Petigo (Dewey) of Columbus; three step-children, Jeff Butler (Jan), Judy Reynolds (Gayle "Mule"), and Brenda Wiygul (Al); two brothers, Robert Palmer (Margie) of the Auburn community and Kenneth Palmer of Mantachie; two sisters, Bonita Palmer and Dorothy Page, both of Texas; nine grandchildren, Rhonda Grammer, Rodney Guin, Karen Ritenour, Jan Starling, Misty Blair, Renee Herrera, Tina Burcham, Sherry Hunt, and Marty O'Rear; 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Monroe Smith and Junior Butler; one daughter, Louise O'Rear; two sisters, Prebaline Ratliff and Lola Fielder; four brothers, Leroy Palmer, Bill Palmer, Corbett Palmer, and Troy Hermon Palmer; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Jeff Butler, Gayle "Mule" Reynolds, Al Wiygul, Dewey Petigo, and Rodney Guin. Visitation will be from noon until service time Friday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
