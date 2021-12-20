Carlos Smith was born August 24, 1975, to Beverly Smith and James Ronald Easley in Tupelo, MS. He made his transition on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the home of his mother. Carlos accepted Christ at an early age and joined New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Plantersville, MS. He had been employed with Gibson Corrugated Containers for five years when he became ill. He was united in holy matrimony to April Strickland. Carlos leaves to cherish his memories his wife April, parents Beverly Smith and Ron Easley, his children Kentavious, Raven, A'Darias, Cazavion, Cylon, A'niyah and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Dan and Savannah Smith and Clyde and Clara Easley and a very special niece, Aunesti Coleman. A Service Celebrating His Life will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Plantersville. A Public Walk-Thru Viewing will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 4-6 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.