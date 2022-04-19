Carol J. Smith, age 60, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022 at her home in Southaven. She was born July 6, 1961 in Torrance, California to Jimmy and Joan Clough Whitbey. Carol worked 34 years as a histology technician for Methodist Central Hospital. A Baptist by faith, she was known as a kind and sincere person. She enjoyed taking cruises with her husband and loved her pet schnauzers. Carol leaves behind her husband of 13 years, Donald Smith of Southaven; two step-daughters, Nickey Cooper of Atoka, Tennessee and Shana Morris of Pontotoc; step-grandchildren, Wesley, Nicholas, Isabelle, Addison, and Allisa; a brother, Jimmy Whitbey of Atoka, Tennessee; and two nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Neal Ramage officiating. Burial will follow at Eggville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Wesley Love, Nicholas Cooper, Perry Stanford, Howard Burnham, Wayne Bishop and Chevus Hall. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.