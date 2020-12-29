- Cecil Harold Smith joined his beloved wife, Linda Myrick Smith in Heaven on Sunday, December 27, 2020. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at United Funeral Service with Rev. William Montgomery and Rev. Mitchell Hall officiating. Burial will be at Ingomar Cemetery. United Funeral is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Cecil was born to Matthew and Monette Watts Smith on July 7, 1949. He was a graduate of Algoma High School- Class of 1969 where he leaves behind a lot of dear classmates. He was a member of Ecru Methodist Church, where he leaves behind many cherished friends. He loved watching westerns, and being outside. He was taught strong work ethics, helping his dad and brother build all the bridges on the Natchez Trace from Jackson, MS to Tennessee. He retired from Action Industries in Pontotoc after 25 years, where he made lifetime friends; they all called him "Unk". He loved camping at Davis Lake with his special camping group. They shared many special memories together, especially giving the children and ladies suckers. He will be forever missed. He loved his families and was always involved in get-togethers of every kind. He loved being around children and they loved him. He is survived by his mother, Monette Watts Smith; his "mean little sister" Dianne Smith; his daughters, Beverly Smith Carroll (Brian) of Ingomar and Bonnie Riley (Tim) of Memphis; his sons, Mitchell Hall (Lisa), Miles Hall (Amy) and Sandy Hall , all of Ingomar; a special niece, Becky Berryhill Jumper; his sisters-in-law, Mabel Gates and Hazel Davis of Tupelo; his granddaughters, Destiny Graham (Tyler), Lacey Jackson, Carley Hall, Claire Reeder (Dylan), all of Ingomar and Emily Potts (Matt) of Myrtle; his grandsons, Shane Hall (Anna Claire), Corey Hall (Melanie), Eric Hall (Amanda), Remington Carroll, Kaleb Carroll, all of Ingomar, Sean Riley of Memphis and Matthew Riley of Connecticut. His great grandchildren were the last joys of his life, he loved the excitement and joy of hearing them call him, Pop. He is survived by 15 great grandchildren and was expecting another great grandson in January. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda Myrick Smith; his father, his older brother, Marcus Smith; his baby brother, Malcomb Lynn Smith; his grandparents, Jim and Lizzy Smith and Mary and Jim Watts, all of Pontotoc. Pallbearers will be Ron Berryhill, Toby Jumper, Jeremy Smith, Shane Hall, Corey Hall and Eric Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ingomar Cemetery or to the charity of donor's choice. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 1:00p.m. until service time at the funeral home. For online condolence and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
