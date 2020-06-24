OLIVE BRANCH -- Christopher S Smith, 34, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Super Eagle Hotel in Olive Branch.Private Graveside. Services will be on Saturday June 27, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday June 25, 2020 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs .

