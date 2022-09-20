Clarence Ivan Smith, 50, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Ascension St. Thomas Mid-Town in Nashville, TN. Services will be on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shady Grove M.B. Church, 1341 County Road 73, Myrtle, MS 38650. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Shady Grove M.B. Church, 1341 County Road 73, Myrtle, MS 38650. Burial will follow at Palestine M.B. Church Cemetery, 690 County Road 830, Blue Mountain, MS 38610. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany, MS, is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting.
