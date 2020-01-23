Clinton "Junior" Smith, 84, met his creator on Wednesday evening, Jan. 22, 2020 just before midnight at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Clint was a Lee County native being born at home to the union of Clinton Smith, Sr. and Imogene McMillan Smith on 15 November, 1935. He joined the U. S Army first and retired from the U. S. Navy as 1st Class Petty Officer after 21 1/2 years. A patriotic American, he saw service in Korea and Vietnam. He married Willie Mae Berryhill, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Crawford Berryhill, on Jan. 28, 1956 and lived on the Berryhill land east of Plantersville until his death. After military service, he had several jobs including being a mechanic for Blue Bell. Junior loved the outdoors, fishing, and hunting and he loved to piddle. His church membership was Palestine Baptist Church. A service, with Naval Honors, will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Ray Hall officiating, and his brother, Talmadge Smith, singing. A family burial will be at the Crawford Berryhill family cemetery east of Plantersville. Visitation will be one hour before the service on Saturday at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. Clint is survived by his 4 sons: Marvin Smith (Debra) of Plantersville, Fred Smith of Plantersville, Johnathon Smith (Tracy) of Dorsey, and Karl Smith (Jessie) of Tupelo; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his siblings, Ruby Jean Moore of Florence, AL, Richard Smith (Nancy) of Tupelo, Cleveland Smith (Dixie) of Tupelo, Talmadge Smith (Teletha) of Marietta, GA, Joe Smith (Cindy) of Dorsey, and Robert Smith (Carolyn) of Tupelo. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Willie Mae Smith; his infant son, Melvin; his sister, Mae Dell Smith; his brother, Wayne Smith; and a granddaughter, Cynthia Huddleston. Pallbearers will be Gordon Smith, Crawford Smith, CharlieVaden Smith, Daniel, Joshua, Elijah and Isaiah Carnathan, and Tyler Moore. Honorary Pallbearers will be his siblings and his remaining grandchildren. For those not able to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 11:30 AM Saturday and will be archived thereafter.
