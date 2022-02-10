Danan Matthew Smith, 19, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at his home. He was born September 18, 2002, to Matt and Dana Smith. He enjoyed church, music, watching TV, swinging, and being in water. A Celebration of Life service will be at 3:00 P.M. Friday at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. W.C. Alexander and Bro. Rick Howell officiating. Burial will be in Antioch #2 Cemetery. He is survived by his parents; one brother, Stegan Smith; one sister, Mana Smith; his grandparents, Peggy Ann Spain, Wade Clark, and Diane Wilbanks; and special caregivers, Janet Walker, Felicia Wiginton, Charity Dunn. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James E. Smith. Pallbearers are Justin Berry, Rusty Smith, Michael Thompson and Emmanuel Simmons. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
