On Tuesday evening, December 21, 2021, Daniel Paul Smith, 46, resident of Blue Mountain, passed away at Jackson-Madison General Hospital in Jackson, TN following a brief illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Daniel will be at 11 AM Friday, December 24 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with his uncle, Bro. Jackie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Academy Cemetery near Blue Mountain. Daniel was born October 23, 1975 in New Albany, MS and is the son of Betty Smith Bass of Ripley. He received his education at Blue Mountain High School and was a valued employee with Abby Manufacturing Company in Walnut. A Christian, Daniel will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed riding his ATV, fishing and hunting. While inside, favorite pastimes included watching NASCAR and football on television. Visitation will be from 9 AM to 11 AM Friday, December 24 at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his mother, memories will continue to be shared by two sisters, Angela Bryant of Batesville and Summer Thompson of Ripley, his "Daddy" and "Gran-mama", David and Janie Smith of Blue Mountain, his "brothers", Glen Smith (Brenda) and Johnny Smith (Lane) both of Blue Mountain and Jackie Smith (Carol) of Fulton, four nieces, Makayla, Lantana, Alexis and Lacy, two nephews, Donovan and Conner, great niece, Destiny, great nephew, Noah and special friends, Ginger Woods and Paula Thrasher. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Daniel's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
