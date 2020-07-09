PHEBA, MS -- Danny L. Smith , 55, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Graveside Saturday July 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Lower Prairie Creek Cemetery . Visitation will be on Friday July 10, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. with all safety policies implemented. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Lower Prairie Creek Cemetery in Clay County, MS.

