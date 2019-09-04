Harrisonburg, VA/Booneville, MS- Danny Lynn Smith passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, VA. He was born in Booneville, MS on November 4, 1954 to William Darrell Smith and Wanda Johnson Smith. He was a 1973 graduate of Booneville High School, attended Northeast Mississippi Junior College, where he was a trainer for the football team, and a 1979 graduate of Ole Miss where he was a trainer for the football and baseball teams and was a member of the M Club. He worked in management at Cargill in the food processing industry. He enjoyed reading, following the Ole Miss Rebels, coaching youth league sports and watching his grandsons play sports. He was a member of East Booneville Baptist Church. He is survived by one son, Jacob Daniel Smith of Harrisonburg, VA; two grandsons, Riley and Nicholas Smith of Harrisonburg, VA; his mother, Wanda Johnson Smith of Booneville; one brother, Dennis (Jan) Smith of Baldwyn, MS; two nieces Kelsey (Trey) Schubert of Oxford and Jana (Neal) Allen of Baldwyn, and two great-nephews Baker and Myles Allen. He was preceded in death by his father. Pallbearers will be Rick Grisham, Gary Nesler, Bobby Manley, Larry Mac Nesler, Tony Presley, Bill Ward, Dan Starkey and Stanley Wright. His BHS class of 1973 will serve as honorary pallbearers. Funeral services will be Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2pm at McMillan Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Steve Howell officiating, also speaking will be Tony Presley and Rick Grisham. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5-8pm.
