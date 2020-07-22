Charles Danny Smith, 63, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Diversicare of Ripley after a sudden illness. Danny was born on February 21, 1957, the son of Charles Lindon Smith and Bobbie Lansdell Smith. For most of his life, Danny was a seller and trader of horses and jewelry. He took great pride in his memories of owning a joint farm, pawn, and jewelry stores with his parents, wife, and children. He also worked for several years as a partner in the beloved restaurant Benjamins on Main before he became disabled. Because of the many businesses he had he made many friendships throughout his life and loved spending time with those friends. He especially loved it when his grandchildren Mia, Drew, and Mason visited him. They shared a love of vehicles, going to the pawnshops, watching cooking shows and westerns, and going to fish and steak houses. Danny leaves behind his daughter Kimberly Carroll (Tim) of Conway, South Carolina; his son Ben Smith(fiance-Rachel) of Tupelo, Mississippi; his sister, Peggy Warren (Bill); two brothers, Keith Smith (Teresa) and Andy Smith (Amanda); and three grandchildren, Mia, Drew, and Mason Carroll and a special aunt-Betty Tucker. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Rob Smith, and a brother, Jack Smith. A service honoring Danny's life will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Danny Rushing officiating. Burial will be in Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Jackie Gassaway, Ricky Gassaway, Mike Horton, Phil Vandevander, Joey Wilburn, and Andy Graf. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
