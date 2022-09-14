Purchase Access

Danny Wayne Smith, 70, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born November 5, 1951, to Joseph and Jonnie Smith. He worked in shipping and receiving at both Krueger Metal and Independent Furniture for many years. He served in the National Guard. He enjoyed fishing, watching college football, and NASCAR. He was a Methodist. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 16, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Bradley Smith (Ramona) of Mantachie; one daughter, Michelle Allred (Steve) of the Ozark community; one sister, Phyllis Wilburn (Steve) of Baldwyn; seven grandchildren, Corey Smith (Tori), Lonnie Smith, Joseph Smith, Reed Allred, Chloe Allred, Jessica Allred, and Ashley Allred; nine great grandchildren; a host of other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda Rushing and Wanda Hankins; and his parents. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

