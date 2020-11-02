Mr. Walter Daniel "Danny" Smith, 35, - a loving husband, devoted father, cherished son, brother, and loyal friend passed away unexpectantly on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his home in Van Vleet. He was born in Charleston, Mississippi on January 28, 1985 to Walter Neil Smith and Cheryl Faye Knight Smith. Danny was a superintendent for Upchurch, Inc. for ten years. He was a proud fourth year student with MCEF in which he was the student of the year for the last two years. If Danny wasn't spending time with his family or working, you could find him behind the grill or with one of his girls in the woods hunting. Danny was one of the most caring and generous people. He loved unconditionally, kept no record of wrong, and had a true servant's heart. To know Danny was to truly love him. Funeral Services will be held at New Wine Fellowship Church in Houston on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Tommy Kelly officiating. Visitation will be at New Wine Fellowship Church on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 1:00 P.M - 2:00 P.M. Burial will be at Ellzey Cemetery in Vardaman, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, the love of his life, April Moore Smith of Van Vleet; his three daughters, Averly, Sidney, and Finley, all of Van Vleet; his mother, Cheryl (David) Keel of Banner; his father, Neil Smith of Memphis; his father and mother-in-law, Gary (Paulette) Moore of Thorn; his sister, Callie (Sean) Astrove of Southaven, Mississippi; his sister-in-law, Jeannie (Derek) Gibson of Birmingham, Alabama; his brother, Evan (Ashley) Smith of Omaha, Nebraska; his brother-in-law, Kevin Moore of Houston; a very special uncle who was like a father, Sid (Judy) Knight of Van Vleet, and his other uncle Randy Paul (Kim) Smith of Charleston; his aunts, Paula Sykes of Ridgeland and Susan (Don) Hayes of Charleston; and his nieces and nephews, Andrew "A.J.", Ava, Aaliyah, Jacob, Natalie, Teigan, Olivia Hope and her expected brother child Elijah. Mr. Smith is preceded in death by his uncle, Malcolm Knight and his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Meredith Knight, and Mr. & Mrs. Paul Smith. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: https://gf.me/u/y6653k Pallbearers will be Andy Pepper, Kevin Moore, Derek Gibson, Craig Howard, Kenny Adams and Gunnar Moore. Honorary pallbearers will be his Upchurch, Inc. family. **The family has asked that social distancing and CDC Guidelines be kept in mind. Please bring your mask. If you do not have one, Houston Funeral Home will provide you with one. ** Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
