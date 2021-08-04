Dartha Fae Lambert Smith, 89, of Tishomingo, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was a member of the New Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church and a homemaker. She loved gardening, working in her flowers, doing crafts, cooking and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at New Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church with Bro. Terry Booker and Bro. Jack Whitley officiating. Burial will be in the New Lebanon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. on Thursday at the church. She is survived by her daughters, Debra Short (Danny) and Denise Parsons (John); sister, Selena Crabb; grandchildren, Kevin Short (Melissa), Dr. Dee Dee Coker (Jamie), Memory Stanford (Matt), Chase Parsons (Candace), Blake Parsons (Leann), and Channing Parsons (Haley); great grandchildren, Austin Short, Alexis Samples (Jacob), Jax Coker, Ana-Miller Coker, Trace Duvall, Allie Grace Stanford, Kinsley Martin, Kylee Martin, Leia Parsons, Ava Parsons, Luke Parsons, Cohen Parsons, Mia Kate Parsons, John Michael Parsons, and Jack Parsons; great great grandchildren, Lydia Short and Sawyer Samples and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Govern and Zula Lambert; her husband, Arvid Smith; two sons, Danny Smith and Dennis Smith; two brothers, Hewel Lambert and J W Lambert; one sister, Eutha Quay Switcher and one granddaughter, Ginger Renae Short. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.