David Loyd "Dave" Smith, 50, died unexpectedly of a known condition Friday, February 12, 2021, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. He was born November 3, 1970, in Tupelo, to Danny and Nina Berryhill Smith. He was well known in the community for always lending a helping hand and lively conversation. He enjoyed Christian life, gardening, fishing, and football. He was a member of the Fulton Church of Christ. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, February 14, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Minister Stephen Shappley officiating. Burial will be in the Andrews Chapel Cemetery. The family requests that people wear masks and observe social distance guidelines. Survivors include his fiancée, Amy Hughes of Saltillo; his father, Danny Smith of Plantersville; two children, Whitney Christensen of Tupelo and Donovan Smith of Picayune; two brothers, Tim Smith (Sherry) of Fulton and Jamie Smith of Tupelo; one grandchild; numerous other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Nina Berryhill Smith and his grandmother, Martha Berryhill. Visitation will be Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com
