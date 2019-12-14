David Allen Smith

David Allen "Chuck" Smith, 59, died at North MS Medical Center Hospice following a short illness. He was born in Vardaman, September 20, 1960, to Woodrow Allen and Lacey Anderson Smith. He worked at Franklin as a forklift driver. He was quite the outdoorsman with a love of hunting and fishing. Services will be Sunday, December 15, at Southern Funeral Chapel, at 2 pm. Visitation with the family and friends will be from 12 until 2 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in Chickasaw County. He leaves behind his daughter, Anna Beth Smith of Houston; his sister Doris Hooks (Victor) of Woodland; his grandchildren Heaven Leigh Blakeney, Charlotte Rayne Fowler, and Salem Elias Fowler; and nephews Kyle Griffin (Tiffany) and Chad Hooks. He was preceded in death by his parents.

