David Smith (55) passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was employed at Kevin Charles Furniture Co. He enjoyed fast cars, listening to country music and working out. Graveside services are 11 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Smith Cemetery with Bro. Wayne Smith officiating. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. David is survived by his daughter, Beverly Pharr of Booneville; his grandson, Kody Hawkes of Booneville and his special childhood friend, Liza Hutchens of Baldwyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elijah and Neda Smith and his brother, Charles Smith. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
