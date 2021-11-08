Edwin Dewell Smith, 88, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was born February 9, 1933, to Little Earl and Ara Smith. He was a 1951 graduate of New Site High School. He was a U. S. Army Veteran serving in Germany. He worked for Brown Shoe Company, and was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed bird hunting, training bird dogs, gardening and loved his wife. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Rev. Nicholas Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Miriam Smith; a nephew, Dennis (Jan) Smith; two cousins, Patricia Greene and Tommy Greene; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Darell Smith; a nephew Danny Lynn Smith; and a cousin, Donna Green. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

