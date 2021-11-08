Edwin Dewell Smith, 88, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was born February 9, 1933, to Little Earl and Ara Smith. He was a 1951 graduate of New Site High School. He was a U. S. Army Veteran serving in Germany. He worked for Brown Shoe Company, and was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed bird hunting, training bird dogs, gardening and loved his wife. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Rev. Nicholas Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Miriam Smith; a nephew, Dennis (Jan) Smith; two cousins, Patricia Greene and Tommy Greene; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Darell Smith; a nephew Danny Lynn Smith; and a cousin, Donna Green. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.