Donald C. "Don" Smith, 75, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born January 5, 1944 in Rome, MS to Hersie and Leola Smith. A Patriotic American, Don served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army where he was a combat infantryman. During his time there, he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. Don married the love of his life, Barbara Steed and their union lasted over 51 years. They made their home in the Mississippi Delta until he took a sales job with Southern Belle which brought them to Tupelo. He retired with Conagra Foods. After his retirement, he joined Lee Memorial Funeral Home as a funeral assistant and greeter, something he loved dearly. He was a member of Auburn Baptist Church. There, he was a member of the choir and a quartet, was an RA instructor, worked with several of the Men's Ministries and served as a deacon. Don loved people and never met a stranger. He loved his family and treasured his two grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be 2 PM Wednesday at Auburn Baptist Church with Bro. Jimmy Henry officiating. A private burial will be in Auburn Cemetery. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Smith of Saltillo; one son, Rev. Dr. Clay Smith and his wife, Missy of St. Louis, MO.; two sisters, Dixie Ball of Ridgeland and Carol Sosebee of Olive Branch; one brother, Joel Smith (Barbara) of Caldwell, TX; his two grandchildren, Emma and Isaiah Smith and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Harold Smith, Jimmy Smith and Larry Smith. Visitation will be 5 - 7 Tuesday at the funeral home and1 - 2 Wednesday at the church. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Sanctuary Hospice House for their care and support during their time there. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Auburn Baptist Church or Sanctuary Hospice House. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
