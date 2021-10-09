Elinor Scrivener Smith, 80, of Aberdeen was called home to the Lord on Friday, October 8, 2021 at her home with her family by her side. Born on March 16, 1941 to Joseph and Elinor Scrivener Elinor was known for her years as an elementary school teacher and for her love for her choir and church, but most of all for her love for her family. She married Charles Rushton "Bubba" Smith, Jr. on September 3, 1961 and raised three boys. She was dedicated to Bubba and her boys and all aspects of their lives. Elinor was a graduate of Aberdeen High School and Mississippi State University. She worked until retirement as a fourth-grade teacher in the Aberdeen School District where she touched many children's lives. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home chapel in Aberdeen with Rev. Mary Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in the Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Bubba Smith; three sons, Charlie Smith (Shannon), Dale Smith (JoAnn), and Paul Smith (Dana); 8 grandchildren, Katye Ann Smith, Drew Smith (Corrin), P.J. Smith (Krystin), Maverick Smith (Beth), Abbie Troy Smith Dunne (Trent), Mayson Smith, Nick Stegall, and Samantha Stegall; 10 great grandchildren, Colston Smith, Miller Hayes Smith, Rhett Smith, Burgin May Dunne, Vivian Dunne, Troy Thomas Dunne, Leighton Grace Smtih, Pazleigh Stegall, Dawson Stegall, and Ryder Stegall; her sister, Tommie Etta Leiber (Gene); and a host of nieces and nephews. A special thanks would like to be given to all of her caregivers, especially Kayla Schrock who became not just a caregiver but a friend with a special place in our hearts. God bless her future endeavors. Pallbearers will be Charlie Smith, Dale Smith, Paul Smith, Drew Smith, P.J. Smith, Maverick Smith, and Trent Dunne. Honorary pallbearers will be Mac Allen Thomas, Jimmy Lee Lusk, Bubba McGhee, Joseph Schrock, and Dr. Arthur Brown. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, LeBonheur Children's Hospital, the National Parkinson's Foundation or to a charity of choice. Condolence may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorialfh.com
