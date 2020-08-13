RIENZI -- Evelyn Smith, 75, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at home in Rienzi. Services will be on Saturday at 2:00 at Kesler Funeral Home Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 5 until 8 Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery.

