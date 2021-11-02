Flora E. Johnson, 74, passed away on Tues., Oct. 26, 2021 at her residence in Shannon. Flora E. Smith was born to her late mother, Rose Alice Troupe, on March 13, 1947 in Lee Co. Mrs. Flora E. Smith is survived by her husband, Curtis Robert Smith of 54 years. Two daughters; Robyn Smith of Memphis and Lakristen Santiago of Flint, Michigan. One son: Curtis Smith (Angela) of Atlanta, Ga. One sister; Susie Sykes of Tupelo. There are five grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Flora Smith was preceded in death by two brothers; James Kirk and Freddie Edwards. The visitation for Mrs. Flora E. Smith will be Wed., Nov. 3, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at North Green Street Church of Christ located at 1018 North Green St., Tupelo, MS 38804 . The funeral service will be Thur., Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at North Green Street Church of Christ with Dr. Richard Price officiating. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements
