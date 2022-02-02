Flora Yvoone Scott Smith, 83, a wonderful soul, returned to her Creator from her Lee County residence on Tuesday morning, Feb. 1, 2022 after an extended struggle with dementia. Named Flora Yvoone from her beloved mother, Flora, Yvoone (pronounced Y-von) was born in Golden, Tishomingo County, Miss. on November 11, l938, one of 8 children of the late Joel Anzley Scott and Flora Holcomb Scott. She graduated from Belden High School in l956. Yvoone joined the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church at an early age and remained a member there at her death. Ronald "Ron " Smith, Sr., a career Telephone Company employee and Yvoone Scott were married at the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church on Dec. 4, l960. They spent their 61 years together living through Mississippi with Ron's different positions, but spent the majority in Tupelo. A housewife and homemaker early in life, Yvoone became a master cosmetologist owning The Design Gallery Salon. Her skill were so fine, she was asked to become a teacher at the Jeffie Lyles Academy of Cosmetology in Oxford. With a sparkling personality and being a great "shade tree" therapist, Yvoone was known for her non-judgemental listening ear and she endeared herself to her many customers and friends. She is remembered by those closest to her as a world-class listener-the best Ron has ever known-and a keeper of secrets, a discerning judge of character, a true friend, fiercely loving and loyal and passionately defensive of those she loved. Later in life, she could be found seated on her couch-always donning a turtleneck, covered in her favorite blanket with a fire going-reading a book of fiction or poetry, talking on the telephone with one of her sisters or friend, or watching Wheel of Fortune. Your first conversation with her would leave you marveling at her shaprt, quick with. There was never a day that "Memom's" freezer lacked a pepperoni Digornio pizza for Sadie, that her pantry was barren from "Nabs" peanut butter crackers, or her refrigerator free from her favorite cheddar cheese. She drew her strength and purpose from her relationships. She loved playing bridge and attained the coveted "Silver Life Master" designation. Among her children's favorite memeories are the time she spent reading and singing to them. Yvoone never fell prey to the worldly "busyness" that so many of us do-her life is highlighted throughout with time invested with those she loved and cared for. A service celebrating her life will be held at 1 PM Friday, Feb. 5, 2022 from Holland Funeral Directors-Sadie M. Holland Memorial Chapel with William Riley, her nephew in law speaking. Visitation will be from 11 Am-service time on Friday only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 1 PM and permanently archived thereafter. Holland-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Yvoone is survived by her beloved husband, Ron, to whom she was married for 61 years; their son, Ronny Smith (Tara) their daughter, Lorie Smith; granddaughter, Sadie Smith-Ayers (Logan); grandchildren, Gabby Cox (Hunter), Gage Wilbanks and great granddaughters, Henley and Katherine. a sister in law, Bobbie Scott. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anzley and Flora Scott; her siblings, Verbal Scott, Lapez McAnally, Nan Elliott, Gerald Scott, David Scott, Mac Scott and Jett Smith and her son in law, Donnie Smith. Yvoone is survived by other wonderful family members and a host of friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 937 Mt. Vernon Rd, Tupelo, MS. 38804 or to The Mind Center, co/o University of Mississippi, 2500 North State St., Jackson, MS. 39216 to study cures for Alzheimers/Dementia.
