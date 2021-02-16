Frances Moveline Brock Smith, age 90, of Savannah, Tennessee left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on February 14, 2021. Our precious Frances was a loving mother and a member of the Stantonville Church of Christ. She loved to sing and watch tennis and golf competitions. Frances was preceded in death by her husband Charles Smith, fatherWilburn Brock, mother, Luna Davis Brock, sister Opaline Brock Grubbs, sister Billie Jean Brock, brother James Brock, and grandsons Bradley Smith Roger Kirkman. They were separated in this life but are now reunited in life everlasting. The greatest joy of Frances' life was her beloved family. She is survived by three children, Betty Smith Kirkman and husband John of Crump, Tennessee, Shirl Vickof Muskogee, Oklahoma, and Mike Smith and wife Regina of Tupelo. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves. Sister Louise Brock Knight and husband Ray of Brandon and a brother-in-law, F.T. Grubbs of Tyrone, Georgia. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Thursday, February 17, 2021 at W.E. Tupelo. A private interment will be at Eggville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Steve Miller, Scott Miller, Hayen Smith, Collin Smith, Logan Cleveland, and Carter Cleveland. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
