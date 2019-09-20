Freda Jane Gann Smith 60 passed away on September 19, 2019 at the NMMC. She was an employee of Allied Enterprises. She enjoyed yard sales, flea markets, auction sales and spending time with her family. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating. Burial will follow in Martin Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. She is survived by a daughter, Tabitha Shook; sisters, Ann Northcutt and Rita Gann Casteel (Bobby); brother, Robert Clyde Gann Jr.; grandchildren, Santina Shook and Sabrina Nix; great-grandchildren, Bentley Shook, Saylor Nix and Keylan Shook. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Clyde and Verda Mae Taylor Gann; son, Tommy Shook; two sisters, Linda Gann and Kay Hatfield. Pallbearers will be Brad Gann, Kenny Gann, Bradon Reynolds, Steven Nix, Jason McKinney and BJ Hopkins. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
