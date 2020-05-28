Mr. Gene Smith,72, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home in Saltillo, Mississippi. He was born in Aberdeen, Mississippi on June 30, 1947 to Roscoe Smith and Amorie Robertson Smith. He was a retired delivery driver for Coca-Cola Company. He was a member of East Hight's Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Army where he served in Korea. A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at Houston Funeral Home on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Dr. Randy Rinehart officiating. Burial will be at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, Mississippi with Military Honors. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Mr. Smith is survived by one son, Ben (Melissa) Smith of Horn Lake, MS; three sisters, Rose (Kenneth) Nichols of Houston, Rebecca (Thomas) Scott, Mary (David) Pierce of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Abigail (Eli) Hickerson, Gabe Smith and Sydney Smith; and a special friend, James Hardy. Mr. Smith is preceded in death by his parents, a twin brother, Glenn Smith, and a great- nephew, Tyler Steven Green. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
