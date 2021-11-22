Gerald Noverta Smith, 95, resident of Walnut, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Rest Haven Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. A Graveside Service honoring the life of Mr. Smith will be at 1 PM Tuesday, November 23 in the Providence Cemetery near Tiplersville. Rev. Gary Porterfield will officiate and arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Smith was born October 6, 1926 in Tippah County, the oldest of six children of the late Elgin and Izetta Lewellen Smith. He received his education in the Chapman Community School System and was married May 6, 1946 to his beloved wife, Eva Sue Jones Smith who preceded him in death on January 19, 1991. Mr. Smith was a valued truck operator for Sears & Roebuck Company in Memphis over 32 years. In the early 1960's Mr. and Mrs. Smith purchased their family farm near Chalybeate. After living in Memphis for 20 years, the Smith's moved back to Tippah County in 1970 and continued his passion as a dairy farmer while employed with Sears and Roebuck. A Christian, Mr. Smith will be remembered for his good nature and servant's heart. Family was first but he always extended a helping hand further to help support others in the community. Hunting, "going riding", reminising about the old days were favorite past-times. A person dedicated to staying busy, Mr. Smith loved his family, his farm, his cows and especially the joy he received from his horses. Blessed with a large family, memories will continue to be shared by three daughters, Susan Grandey of Jupiter, FL, Patty Pettengill (Steve) of St. Augustine, FL, Reba Edge (Johnny) of Griffin, GA, and son Jerry Smith (Cheri) of Corinth, three sisters, Maxine Drewery (OT), Gladys Hall (Howard), and Doris Hurt (Sonny), one brother, Lorenza (Buddy) Smith (Clarice) and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and his wife of 45 years, he was also preceded in death by a son Neal Smith, and a sister Louise Stiles. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Smith family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
