Glen Smith, 85, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was born July 22, 1934, to William Arnold and Ethel Smith. He owned and operated Smith Lumber Company for over 40 years and built houses in the Booneville area for over 65 years. He was a member of Crestwood Baptist Church and Booneville Masonic Lodge 305. He enjoyed hunting and traveling. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. A Celebration of Life service will be at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Carter Smith and Mr. Jackie Smith officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jo Ann Smith; two daughters, Vicki (Randy) Stutts and Cynthia (Keith) Lovell; three grandchildren, Hollie (Brad) Breedlove, David (Bruce) Stutts and Austin Lovell (fiancee, Shelby Bozek); and one great-granddaughter, Cara Leigh Breedlove. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Glenda Jo Smith; one granddaughter, Carleigh Rae Vick; his parents; one sister, Maxine Thurman; and one brother-in-law, Winfred Thurman. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Have you made a New Year's resolution?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.