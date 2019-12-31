Glen Smith, 85, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was born July 22, 1934, to William Arnold and Ethel Smith. He owned and operated Smith Lumber Company for over 40 years and built houses in the Booneville area for over 65 years. He was a member of Crestwood Baptist Church and Booneville Masonic Lodge 305. He enjoyed hunting and traveling. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. A Celebration of Life service will be at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Carter Smith and Mr. Jackie Smith officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jo Ann Smith; two daughters, Vicki (Randy) Stutts and Cynthia (Keith) Lovell; three grandchildren, Hollie (Brad) Breedlove, David (Bruce) Stutts and Austin Lovell (fiancee, Shelby Bozek); and one great-granddaughter, Cara Leigh Breedlove. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Glenda Jo Smith; one granddaughter, Carleigh Rae Vick; his parents; one sister, Maxine Thurman; and one brother-in-law, Winfred Thurman. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

