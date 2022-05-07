Glenda Faye Johnson Smith, 78, died Saturday, May 7, 2022 at her home surrounded by family in Tiplersville, MS. Glenda was born at Tate's Clinic in Ripley, MS on December 27, 1943 to Ethel Childers Johnson and Bart Johnson. She was raised in Falkner, MS and graduated Falkner High School, Northeast Jr. College, and Blue Mountain College with a B.S. in Business Education and Elementary Education. She taught one year at Union Center in Alcorn County and thirty years at Walnut, MS in North Tippah County. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and genealogy. She wrote many Tippah County genealogy articles. One special highlight of her teaching career was when she and her entire 5th grade class won Ross bicycles in a Weekly Reader contest in 1975. She was a member of the Tiplersville Church of Christ. She married James D. (Jimmy) Smith from Tiplersville, MS on March 21, 1969. They made their home in Tiplersville, MS until his death on November 13, 2016 where she continued to live. There will be a Graveside Visitation from 1:30 p.m. until the service starts at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Tiplersville Cemetery. She is survived by one daughter: Lori Smith of Tiplersville, MS; one son: Derek Kyle Smith (Shalon) of Ripley, MS; one sister: Arvis Moody; three sister-in-laws: Eva Lou Smith, Ginger Smith, Marjorie Gurley; four grandchildren: Keegan Gerald Smith of MS State, Korbin Kyle, Karsyn Jenenne, Karigan Fayeth all of Ripley, MS. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Officiating will be Minister Ronnie Caldwell and Landon Meeks. Pallbearers will be: Larry Smith, Steve Gurley, Jock Smith, Tim Moody, Keegan Smith, Hershel Brock. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Korbin Smith, Karsyn Smith, Karigan Smith. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
