RED BAY, AL -- Guy Ray Smith, 67, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Friday, August 28, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 27, 6-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery, Phil Campbell, AL.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.