Harold Franklin "Hal" Smith, Jr, passed into Glory on Sunday, December 5, 2021. A worship service celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 1:30 PM at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Tony Proctor, Rev. Jimmy Criddle, Rev. Anne-Russell Bradley, and Rev. Aislinn Kopp officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 PM downstairs at First United Methodist Church. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory 903 College Street location is in charge of arrangements. Hal was born in Columbus, MS, on June 16, 1958, to the late Harold Franklin and Laurice Ferguson Smith. After graduating from Heritage Academy, he attended Mississippi State University where he majored in accounting. In 1982 Hal opened Audio Advantage, a business he owned and operated with his sons until his death. Hal loved hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Having played football for many years, he continued his sports passion with his wife Leslie. They especially enjoyed following the MSU Bulldogs, particularly the baseball team's "Thunder and Lightening" years. Hal delighted in his church and the various callings he found there. He taught the Truthseekers Sunday School class for 30 years and served on numerous boards and committees. He was part of the Starkville District Laity of the MS Conference of the United Methodist Church, as well as a MS Annual Conference Delegate. After studying to become an ordained Lay Pastor in the UMC, he preached in various churches as needed. He was also a leader in the Walk to Emmaus ministry in north Mississippi. Hal is survived by his wife of 39 years, Leslie Stevens Smith, son Harold Franklin "Trey" Smith III of Columbus, son Andrew Horace "Drew" Smith of Columbus, sister Amelia Annelle Smith Perkins (Lyndon) of Tupelo, MS, sister Laurice Claire Smith Swede (Greg) of Olive Branch, MS, and numerous nephews and nieces. Pallbearers will be Trey Smith, Drew Smith, Michael D. Perkins, Anna Perkins Russell, Bradley Swede, Shelby Swede, Jimmy Swede, Steven Honnell, Ryan Weston, and Horace Milton "Steve" Stevens, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Lyndon H. Perkins, Greg Swede, Ben Russell, Nate Perkins, Truthseekers Sunday School Class, and Hal's Walk to Emmaus brothers. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 32, Columbus, MS 39703.
