LAWRENCEBURG, TN, FOMERLY OF BURNSVILLE, MS -- Haven Hall Smith, 50, passed away Thursday, August 06, 2020, at South Tennessee Regional Health System - Lawrenceburg in Lawrenceburg, TN. Services will be on Saturday, August 8, at 11:00 a.m. at graveside at Little Flock Cemetery. Burial will follow at Little Flock Cemetery.

