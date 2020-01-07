Hazel Jeanette Smith, 82, died Friday January 3, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born July 13, 1937 to Rex Vernon Stanford and Mary Louise Hall Stanford. Jeanette, spent most of her working years doing assembly work for Rockwell Manufacturing. She was a stout member of Tupelo Freewill Baptist Church. Jeanette loved fishing, the outdoors and was an avid reader. Most importantly, she always had a smile on her face and adored her family, specifically her grandkids and great grandkids. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Friday January 10, 2020 at 6pm at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, with Bro. Terry Pierce officiating. Visitation will be 4pm to service time only Friday. Jeanette is survived by: her daughter, Myra Killough of Tupelo; her sister Lynda Johnson of Tupelo; her grandkids Joshua Killough(Amy) of Richland, NC and Matthew Killough of Tupelo and her great grandkids Jessica and Karleigh Killough. She is preceded by her parents, her husband Ernest J. Smith and her brothers, Johnny and James Stanford. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfunrealdirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the services at 6 PM, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 and for 60 days following at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
