Mrs. Helen Black Smith, 97, of Kosciusko, passed away January 25, 2021 at Baptist Attala. Graveside services will be held at 3:45 pm Thursday, January 28th at Parkway Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 to 3:30 pm before services Thursday at Jordan Funeral Home. Dr. Wayne Black will officiate. Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Helen was born January 17, 1924 in Choctaw County to Oliver Malcom and Margaret Ann Hodge Black. She graduated Kosciusko High School in 1942. She was a member of the First Baptist Church; she was a former Eastern Star and member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. She is survived by her sons, Larry Smith of Kosciusko, Zane J. (Sharon Bain) Smith of Kempner, TX; daughter, Dr. Rebecca Smith (Chuck) McDougald of Tupelo; brother, Dr. Wayne Black of Conroe, TX; sister in law, Carol Black of West; grandchildren, Trevor Byron Smith of Austin; Erin Smith Wadel of Austin; Helen Margaret McDougald of Tupelo, Zane Smith McDougald of Tupelo; Jeffery Smith of Olive Branch; great grandchildren, Lee Jackson Smith of Olive Branch, Lily Carol Smith of Olive Branch; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Oliver Malcom and Margaret Ann Hodge Black; husband, Oscar Joe Smith; brothers, sister, and daughter in law, Patricia Pounders Smith. Pallbearers will be Larry Joe Smith, Zane Jay Smith, Charles Daniel McDougald, Lee Jeffery Smith, Lee Jackson Smith and Zane Smith McDougald. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Gideons International. For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com
