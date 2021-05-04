Helen Mitchell Smith, 75, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, in Nettleton. She was born February 3, 1946 to the late Willard Mitchell and the late Cynthia Crouch Mitchell. She enjoyed gardening, spending time with grandkids, playing cards, and watching NASCAR. Services will be 11:00 am on Wednesday May 5, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Humphres officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am Wednesday in the Senter Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Survivors include her husband, Jerry Smith, daughters: April Ghanem, Leighann Stephens, April (Eddie) Yant; son, Jason (Angela Russell) Smith; 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; brothers, Danny (Clymeta) Mitchell and Ricky MItchell; host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Maryfay Edwards, Maybelle Carpenter, Jewel Coker, Mable Palmer, Brenda Tapley, Linda Lewis; brothers: Hugh Mitchell, Dwight Mitchell, Eddie Mitchell Pallbearers will be Jordan Smith, Garrett Smith, Danny Leach, Peyton Stephens, Cody Edington, Eddie Yant Honorary Pallbearer is Kameron Neighbors Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
