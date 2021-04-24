James Howard Smith, 79, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born February 1, 1942, in Pickens County, Alabama, to James Crayton and Eleanor Cullom Smith. He attended Harden's Chapel United Methodist in Fulton and was a life-long supporter and participant of the Tabernacle United Methodist Campground in Ethelsville, AL. His favorite past time was supporting Alabama Crimson Tide Football with family and friends. He was taken in the MLB draft upon graduation from Liberty High School in Ethelsville, AL, to the White Sox as a pitcher. After his time in the MLB, he returned to Columbus, MS, where he worked at Western Auto. He transferred with his family to Fulton Western Auto in 1968. In 1987, he went out on his own and started Smith Furniture and Appliance in Fulton, where he worked with his wife and children. He loved serving the people of Fulton, North Mississippi, and Northwest Alabama, and did so to his last day, when he was admitted to the hospital. Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with the Rev. Darrell Sanderson and the Rev. Phillip Box officiating. Graveside service and burial will be at 3:30 pm Sunday, April 25, at the Tabernacle United Methodist Church Cemetery in Ethelsville, AL. Survivors include one son, James Howard "Jim" Smith, Jr. (Linda) of Fulton; one daughter, Shannon Smith Wood (Jeremy) of Fulton; a special nephew, John Wilson Bailey (Donna) of Ecru; one brother, Larry Smith (Becky) of Austell, GA; his grandchildren, Eli, Sam, and Solomon Smith, Cassidy, Tyler Wood (Lexus), and Haylee Sheffield (Austin); his great grandchildren, Paris Keith, Piper Sheffield, and Braelyn Wood, a friend who was more like a family member, Jackie Abbs; and a special friend, Peggy Montgomery. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Virginia Hunter "Pete" Smith, and his parents. Pallbearers will be Eli, Sam, and Solomon Smith, John and Hunter Bailey, Chris Crawley, Tyler Wood, and Thomas Smith. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 pm on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Tabernacle United Methodist Camp Ground, 208 Arrowfeather Dr. NE, Meridianville, AL 35759. Condolences may be shared with the Smith family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
