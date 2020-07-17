Hugh Michael Smith, 69, passed away Thursday July 16, 2020 at his home in Ripley, MS. He was born on February 26, 1951 to Herman Alexander and Virginia Rose Shelton Smith in Ripley. He was a Residential Energy Advisor for TVA in Tupelo. He was a veteran, serving in the United States Navy and was a member of First Baptist in Ripley. Mike loved his family and his friends. He especially loved his dogs Ringo and Bear. Mike was a daily fixture walking his dogs around the square in Ripley. Memorial services will be at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Ripley Cemetery with Dr. Jack Bennett officiating. Mike is survived by one brother, David Smith (Gwen) of Poplarville; two sisters, Susan Smith of Gulfport; Lisa Lambert (Tommy) of Oxford; two nieces, Amber McDonald, Madison Lambert; two nephews, Joshua Smith, Dustin Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents. Honorary pallbearers will be Mitch Conely, Greg Dunnam, Phillip Bryant, John Braddock, Ray Nabors, Danny Wilbanks Due to COVID-19, those attending the memorial service are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. Expressions of sympathy for the Smith family may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
