Jackie Ben Smith, 68, passed away Wednesday, December 09, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc, MS. Services will be on Graveside Saturday December 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Spring Valley Cemetery in Mathiston, MS.. Visitation will be on Friday December 18, 2020 from 5-7:00 pm with all safety policies implemented. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Cemetery in Mathiston, MS.

