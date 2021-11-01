Jackie "Rambo" Smith, 56, passed away peacefully October 30, 2021 at his home in Pontotoc. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Smith will be 2 PM Wednesday November 3, 2021 in the Heritage Chapel of the Ripley Funeral Home with Rev. Bennie Randolph officiating. Burial will follow in the Little Brown Cemetery in Booneville. Mr. Smith was born September 20, 1965 in Tippah County to the late Eugene and Jewell Thomas Smith. He received his education in the South Tippah School District and found much pleasure in farming with his lifelong friend, Bufford Glissen throughout most of his life. A Christian and member of Pontotoc Apostolic Church, Mr. Smith will be remembered for his passion of animals, sharing stories with his family, and enjoying the simple ways of life. Mr. Smith lived a full life as a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend and will be missed by those whose lives he touched most. Memories will be shared by his wife, Shelia Smith of Pontotoc, a step daughter, Melisa Potts of Thaxton, one sister, Peggy Herman of Ripley, one brother, Larry Winkles(Inez) of Ripley, two grandsons, Xavier and Jonathan Perce, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. He is preceded in death by three sisters and six brothers. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Smith family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
