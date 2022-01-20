Jacky Wayne Smith, 54, resident of the Ingomar Community, and well known diesel mechanic passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at The Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County. A Service of Remembrance for Family and Friends of Mr. Smith will be on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 2PM in the Ingomar Cemetery. Funeral arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. A native of Pontotoc County, Jacky was born June 18, 1967, the son of Beverly Joyce Allen and the late Troy Smith. Mr. Smith was known throughout the area as owner of Smiths 6.0 Diesel Repair located in Ingomar. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Bobbi Smith, his children, Jorden Franklin, Kymberlee Smith, Amanda Thompson, Dalton Smith and Brent Smith, his mother Beverly Joyce Allen, one sister, Sherry Fair, one brother, Clinton Smith and ten grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his son Trent Smith. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Smith family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
