Jacqueline Harris Smith, 94, died Monday, January 6, 2020 while at the Hospice Unit of the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Jackson, MS on Dec. 3, 1925, the only child of Lafayette and Mamie Rogers Harris, but returned to her parents' native Plantersville at age 5 where she lived the rest of her life. She worked many years as a drug store clerk, first for East Heights Pharmacy and at retirement, for Walgreen's in Tupelo. Jackie loved her native Plantersville, cross stitching and being a housewife and homemaker in the home she inherited from her parents. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Plantersville. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Plantersville with Bro. Danny Balint officiating. Burial will follow in Plantersville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time at the Church. Jackie is survived by her daughters, Denise Rollins of Mantachie, and Sharon Hooker (Will) of Gastonia, NC; three grandchildren, Jana Kohlmeyer, Shenna Kohlmeyer, and Crystal Gladden; a great grandson, Jared; and her first cousin, Carl B. Harris (Mauvolene). She was preceded in death by her parents, Lafayette and Mamie Harris; husband, George Smith in 1964; her daughter, Georgiann Waggoner in 2019; and a grandson, David Gladden. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Plantersville, P. O. Box 487, Plantersville, MS 38862. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
