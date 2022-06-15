James Leon Smith, 78, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. on Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Smith will be at 11 AM Friday, June 17 at Whittentown Baptist Church with Carroll Roberson officiating. Burial will follow in Whittentown Cemetery. Mr. Smith was born February 28, 1944 in Ripley, the son of the late Earl and Lemmie Roberson Smith. He received his education at Ripley High School and was a self-employed electrician throughout his life. A member of Whittentown Baptist Church, Mr. Smith will be remembered as a simple man who loved his family, enjoyed making others laugh, trips to Tunica and New Orleans Saints Football. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 11 AM Friday, June 17 at Whittentown Baptist Church. Memories will continue to be shared by his wife of 18 years, Janie L. Smith of Ripley, a special niece, Debbie Wilson (Richard Cook) , two great nieces, one great great niece and his loyal canine companion, "Tank". He was also preceded in death by a brother, Baco Billy Smith. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Smith family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
