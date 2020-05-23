James Murry Smith, 81, passed away peacefully at his home after a brief illness. James was born August 16, 1938, the fifth child of Omer Burl and Ester Mae Smith. He grew up on a farm in Hughes, Arkansas where he graduated high school and attended the University of Arkansas. He was quite the basketball player in high school. He relocated to the Tupelo area around 1958. A conscientious young man, James worked two or three jobs in order to take care of his mother after his father's death. He was part owner in a clothing business, Murry Wilson Men's Clothing, and also worked for the Tupelo Daily Journal as advertising manager. It was during this time he met the love of his life, Carolyn. James later partnered with Gary Waldrip to own and operate The Shoppers News weekly advertiser. After that, James started Hotsy Incorporated, a pressure washer business which later became Smith Equipment and Chemical, a 40 year endeavor. In early years, James was an excellent skeet shooter, winning many trophies. He never met a stranger, loved everyone, and always accepted people as they were. He is remembered as a giving individual who would give away his last dime or the shirt off his back, whatever it took to help someone in need. James was a devoted Christian and shared his faith with many. He was a faithful member of Tupelo's First Baptist Church. James enjoyed simple pleasures like sitting on his back porch amidst the beautiful nature God created. His eyes lit up every time his kids and grandkids would come over for a visit on the porch. Spending time with his brother and sisters, enjoying breakfast with his good friend John McAdams while they solved the world's problems, attending his Sunday School Class taught by Mark Ledbetter, these were just of few of James' favorite pastimes. James leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Smith of Tupelo; four children, James Kip Smith (Page) of Tupelo, Kimberley Smith Waldrop (Terry) of Tupelo, Murry Kirt Smith of Pickwick, Tenn., Kourtney Smith Fox (Randy) of Charlotte, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Desmond Kyle Smith, Hunter Dallas Smith, Samuel Christian Smith, Hannah Smith Bell (Hunter), Benjamin Patton Smith, Jacy Brooke Waldrop, and Kylie Alexis Waldrop; a great-grandson, James Michael Bell; and a host of special nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and three sisters. A graveside service celebrating James' life will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Tupelo Memorial Park with Rev. Matt Powell and Rev. Ricky Young officiating. Memorials may be made to the Harvest Fund at First Baptist Church or the Sanctuary Hospice House. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
