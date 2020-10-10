James Thomas "Tommy" Smith, 59, former resident of Memphis, departed this life unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. A Private Family Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Tommy is preceded in death by his son, James Brandon Smith, parents, William C.Smith and Fannie E. Smith and his sisters, Linda Foster and Liz Woodward. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Duty (Matt) and Jamie Bourgeois (Troy), six grandchildren and his brothers, Joseph R. Smith and William C. Smith, Jr,. (Virginia), all residing in Memphis and the mother of his children, Kathy Sanders. Tommy was a native of Bullfrog Corner, MS and received his education in the Memphis Public School system. He was a former employee of the West Memphis Fence Company and the Mid-South Fence Company. He was known for his love of classic rock, fishing and special times outdoors. He will be forever in our hearts and we love you. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Tommy's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000.
