James Loren Smith, 91, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Monroe Regional Hospital following a brief illness. He was born on April 27, 1929 in the Grubb Springs Community to James Clarence and Mettie Lou Roberts Smith. Mr. Smith was a graduate of Greenwood Springs High School and he was married to the former Martha Lucille Judaon. Prior to his retiring, he was the owner/operator of Smith's Body Shop in Lackey; and he also had worked for Texas Eastern and drove a truck for Lion Oil. He and his wife traveled the country for many years square dancing where they met many new friends that shared the same passion; and when he could, he loved to fish. He was the oldest member of Hamilton United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Tisdale-Lann Funeral Home Chapel in Aberdeen with Dr. Roger McGrew officiating. Burial will follow in the Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Survivors include his son, Jerry Smith (Linda); his daughter, Martha Perkins of Hamilton; 7 grandchildren, Jennifer Smith, Julie Smith Waddle (John), Wendy Gosa, Lindy Atkins, Isaac Smith, Ben Smith, and Chelsea Smith Herndon (Cody); 14 great grandchildren, Tyler Craven, Drew Randolph, Emma Waddle, Landon Waddle, Jamie Dean Atkins (Mr. Smith's namesake), Aniston Atkins, Kaitlyn Gosa, Hallie Gosa, Blake Gosa, Stella Rose Smith, Austin Smith, Aiden Smith, Riley Beth Herndon, Addie Kate Herndon, and Ava Lecva; and a host of niece and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Martha Lucille Judaon Smith; one son, Ricky Smith; son-in-law, Luther Perkins; his parents; one brother; and one sister. Pallbearers will be Ben Smith, Isaac Smith, Kendall Gosa, Alan Atkins, Tyler Craven, Cody Herndon, and Drew Randolph. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2 until 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.