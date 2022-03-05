Janie Lois Clayton Smith, 83, resident of the Blue Mountain, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022 at her home surrounded by loved ones. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Smith will be 2 PM, Sunday March 6, 2022 in the Heritage Chapel of the Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Rusty Wise officiating. Burial will follow in Academy Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Smith was born April 24, 1938 in Union County to the late Carl and Coey Lee Rakestraw Clayton. She revived her education from Tippah Union School and married her beloved husband on July 10, 1955, Simon David Smith, who survives. A hard worker, Mrs. Smith was employed with Avon and The PEP Corporation in her early years, and was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker for her loving family. A christian and faithful member of New Prospect Primitive Baptist Church, baking wedding cakes for those she loved, taking pictures to make family albums, and caring for all animals were favorite pastimes. Mrs. Smith enjoyed quilting while keeping up with Gunsmoke, The Andy Griffith Show, and The Memphis Grizzley's. Visitation will be 12 noon until 2 PM, Sunday in the Heritage Chapel of the Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to her husband of 66 years, memories will be shared by one daughter, Betty Bass of Blue Mountain, three sons, Glenn Smith(Brenda) and Johnny Smith(Laine) both of Blue Mountain, and Jackie Smith(Carol) of Fulton, a daughter in law, Phyllis Smith of Blue Mountain, one brother, Larry Clayton(Joy) of New Albany, 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. She is also preceded in death by one daughter, Deborah Smith, two sons, Terry Paul Smith and Daniel Smith, three sisters, and four brothers. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Smith Family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
